Free Christian Science Lecture

April 6, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Spiritual training: learning to listen

Ready for some spiritual training? We’ll be learning to hear and trust divine intuition as well as combatting the distractions and mental ambushes that keep us from hearing God’s direction. We’ll explore some of these spiritual lessons and look at how we can each start our spiritual training. Listen to this lecture on Time4Thinkers.com.