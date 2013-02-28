Free Climate Change Presentation SB Sierra Club
Free Climate Change Presentation Sponsored SB Sierra Club The Santa Barbara Group of the Sierra Club is sponsoring a free public presentation on the connection between extreme weather events and human-caused global warming. This presentation entitled Climate Reality will be led by Katie Davis, a local Sierra Club member who recently trained with Vice President Al Gore as part of his grassroots Climate Leaders program.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sierra Club Santa Barbara
- Price: free
- Location: Faulkner Gallery, 40 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara
