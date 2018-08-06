Calendar » Free Co-Working Week at Workzones!

August 6, 2018 from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Just sign up here and show your ticket to the host to enjoy your free first week during the week of August 6-10th. Workzones offers complimentary coffee, fast wifi, meeting rooms, events, and a fantastic location in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. Sign up now, spots are limited!

CoWork Week Activities:

Marketing Monday - Learn Chrystal Clifton's Bullseye Branding Technique!

Wine Down Wednesday - Take a break and get to know other motivated professionals!

Take Lead Thursday - Become a Leader Worth Following with GiantWorldwide Consulting

Fitness Friday - Work to workout with IM=X Pilates and check out Lorna Janes newest looks for 20% off!