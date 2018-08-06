Free Co-Working Week at Workzones!
Just sign up here and show your ticket to the host to enjoy your free first week during the week of August 6-10th. Workzones offers complimentary coffee, fast wifi, meeting rooms, events, and a fantastic location in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. Sign up now, spots are limited!
CoWork Week Activities:
Marketing Monday - Learn Chrystal Clifton's Bullseye Branding Technique!
Wine Down Wednesday - Take a break and get to know other motivated professionals!
Take Lead Thursday - Become a Leader Worth Following with GiantWorldwide Consulting
Fitness Friday - Work to workout with IM=X Pilates and check out Lorna Janes newest looks for 20% off!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Workzones
- Starts: August 6, 2018 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 351 Paseo Nuevo, 2nd Floor
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-co-working-week-at-workzones-tickets-35951162896?aff=es2
- Sponsors: Workzones