Free College Admission, Career Advisement, and Tutoring
Coffee Cat
1201 Anacapa Street * Santa Barbara
Sunday, November 8 and December 13 from 3 -5 pm
***********************************************
Informal discussion on college admission and career advisement. Bring your questions, transcripts, list of colleges you would like to apply to, etc. and Dr. Gina La Monica will be there to assist you.
There will also be tutoring available for the social sciences, English, and Math. Bring your homework and questions. Please contact Dr. La Monica if you have any questions. See you there!
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (818) 359-0859
Web site: http://www.avenuescollegeandcareeradvisement.org/home.html
- Starts: December 13, 2015 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- Price: Free
