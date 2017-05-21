Free College Admission Workshop
May 21, 2017 from 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Free workshop! Come learn about the ABCs of college admission and career advisement from an experienced college administrator. There will be a Q & A after the presentation. The workshop will take place on May 21 from 4 – 6:30 pm at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club. Please RSVP at (805) 682-4722.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 21, 2017 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
- Price: $0
- Location: 2375 Foothill Road Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.avenuescollegeandcareeradvisement.org/home.html