Calendar » FREE Community Education for Voice

September 18, 2014 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Have you always wanted to sing?

Have you been told that you can't sing?

Do you want to find the right pitch?



Then this FREE class is for you!



Join us in the "funk zone" for a night of learning and singing! Only offered twice a year. Come connect with your voice in a fun and safe environment. Learn effective tools you can use immediately and meet new friends in the local music community.



Open to public, no cover charge, no experience necessary.



Santa Barbara Guitar Bar

137 Anacapa Street, Suite A

In the Funk Zone



For more information or to register: 805.665.3033 or [email protected]