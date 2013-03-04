Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 7:16 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Free Community Night with the Freedom to Choose Foundation

March 4, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Topic: Healthy Relationships Everyone is Welcome. Different topics are covered each time, including: • Communication skills to improve any relationship • Skills for making more effective choices • Healthy ways to handle anger & upset • More! “I’m so glad I came tonight... I really am leaving here tonight feeling uplifted and empowered.” – Participant “I feel it has helped my recovery.” – Participant “It’s opened my eyes to be a better person.” – Participant Cost: Free. ?????????

 

