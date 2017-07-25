Calendar » Free Compost, Recycling Training Offered

July 25, 2017 from 1:00pm - 1:30pm

A compost and recycling effort, sponsored by Impact Hub and the Santa Barbara Trash & Recycle Program, will be presented free to the community from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month.

The next presentation is planned for 1p.m. July 25 at the Funk Zone Impact Hub, 10 E. Yanonali St. The next program is at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the downtown Impact Hub, 1117 State St.

The presentation is a discussion of how residents and businesses should separate trash to lengthen the use of the main garbage dump in the area: the Tajiguas Landfill, which is estimated to be at capacity within 10 years at the current rate of disposal.

The compost and recycling training will aid in diverting solid waste from the landfill, city officials said. They manage a contract with the city’s franchised trash hauler, MarBorg.

City officials said recycling and compost services are half as expensive as trash-hauling service. Food scraps and soiled paper can be sorted from trash. When are buried, they produce greenhouse gases as they break down.

However, if they separated and not buried, food scraps can become compost, which South Coast farmers, schools and parks can use to grow food and just make things greener. City officials said by replacing old trash bins with blue, green and yellow containers, residents and business can save money on their monthly refuse collection bill.