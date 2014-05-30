Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:38 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Free Concert At Chase Palm Park

May 30, 2014 from 6:00 Pm - 8:30 PM

Come support our Girls Rock SB rockers in their final show before summer, with performances from the Pop Rock Choir, rock bands, and more. To be followed by a live-band karaoke final party for all in attendance! Such an awesome night for all families.

Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, some food and drink, and all your friends and family to celebrate with us :)

More Info: www.girlsrocksb.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 30, 2014 6:00 Pm - 8:30 PM
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Chase Palm Park Meadow
  • Website: http://www.girlsrocksb.org
 
 
 