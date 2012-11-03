Calendar » Free Dental Care Day

November 3, 2012 from 6:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic's Eastside Family Dental Clinic is holding a Free dental care day to the community of Santa Barbara. All ages are welcome. We will be offering 1 free filling or extraction per person. Registration begins at 6:00 a.m. Parking is available at the Clinic, surrounding streets and at Santa Barbara High School.