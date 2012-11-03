Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:34 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Free Dental Care Day

November 3, 2012 from 6:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic's Eastside Family Dental Clinic is holding a Free dental care day to the community of Santa Barbara. All ages are welcome. We will be offering 1 free filling or extraction per person. Registration begins at 6:00 a.m. Parking is available at the Clinic, surrounding streets and at Santa Barbara High School.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Rotary Club of SB Sunrise and SB/VTA Counties Dental Care Foundation, SB Independent
  • Starts: November 3, 2012 6:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: 923 N. Milpas St., Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbclinics.com
  • Sponsors: Rotary Club of SB Sunrise and SB/VTA Counties Dental Care Foundation, SB Independent
 
 
 