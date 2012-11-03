Free Dental Care Day
November 3, 2012 from 6:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic's Eastside Family Dental Clinic is holding a Free dental care day to the community of Santa Barbara. All ages are welcome. We will be offering 1 free filling or extraction per person. Registration begins at 6:00 a.m. Parking is available at the Clinic, surrounding streets and at Santa Barbara High School.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Rotary Club of SB Sunrise and SB/VTA Counties Dental Care Foundation, SB Independent
- Starts: November 3, 2012 6:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Price: FREE
- Location: 923 N. Milpas St., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbclinics.com
