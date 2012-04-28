Calendar » Free Dental Clinic

April 28, 2012 from 8:00AM - 5:00PM

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC), in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Ventura Counties Dental Care Foundation, will hold a free dental clinic for all ages. Volunteer dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and other dental professionals from the community will provide patients of all ages with free services such as cleanings, fillings, extractions and oral health education.