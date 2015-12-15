Calendar » Free Employment Law Seminar: “New Heartburn-Inducing Employment Laws & Other Hot Topics”

December 15, 2015 from 7:30am - 9:00am

Employment law firm LightGabler LLP is presenting a free employment law seminar, “New Heartburn-Inducing Employment Laws and Other Hot Topics.” The seminar will be held Tuesday, December 15 in Santa Barbara.

LightGabler employment law attorney Jonathan Fraser Light will provide employers with an update on the anticipated new employment laws taking effect in 2016 as well as an overview of the cases and administrative rulings decided in 2015 that may impact workplace policies and practices in the New Year.

Topics include AB 304 “sick leave” bill, the expansion of gender wage equality rules, whistleblower protections, new requirements for exempt classifications, arbitration agreements and class actions.

The seminar will be held at Mulligan’s Café & Bar (Santa Barbara Golf Course, 3500 McCaw Avenue, Santa Barbara) from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. A continental breakfast will be served.

Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance. To make a reservation, call 805-248-7089 or email [email protected]