Free Energy Efficient Furnace Workshop - emPower Santa Barbara County

January 19, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Interested in replacing your old furnace with a new, more energy efficient one this winter? Join the County of Santa Barbara's emPower program for a free workshop on Jan. 19 and get help selecting a new high efficiency furnace.

At the workshop, you will also learn about common issues that affect furnace efficiency, and available utility incentives and financing for furnace replacement. Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower program will be on hand after the presentation to answer questions, and attendees can schedule a free home energy site visit from an emPower Energy Coach for a comprehensive look at their home energy performance.

Dinner will be provided.

For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805-568-3566 or [email protected]