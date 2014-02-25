Calendar » Free Energy-Saving Workshop in Orcutt

February 25, 2014 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Whether it’s warm or the air has a chill in it, there’s an easy way for Orcutt residents to have a comfortable home while saving on utility bills no matter the season. The emPower program can help by providing access to low-cost local financing and big utility incentives – up to $4,500 - to make upgrade projects more affordable than ever.

Homeowners seeking to learn more about home energy upgrades are invited to a FREE workshop Tuesday, February 25 in Orcutt. Attendees will learn about common problems that affect the comfort and energy efficiency of local homes and get expert energy advice from emPower’s Energy Coach.

Event attendees will have an opportunity to:

• Learn about rebates of $1,000 to $4,500 for homeowners and other incentives for home energy projects

• Get access to low-cost financing offered by local lending partners

• Meet program representatives and local qualified contractors

RSVP: http://empower-orcutt.eventbrite.com

For more information call: (805) 568-3566

A light dinner will be served.