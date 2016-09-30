Calendar » Free Event: Movie Night at Unity of Santa Barbara

September 30, 2016 from 7:00PM

Documentary Screening of: "When Generations Connect: LGBT Youth and Elders"

When: Friday, September 30, 2016

Time: 07:00 PM

Please join Unity of Santa Barbara for a special screening of the documentary film When Generations Connect: LGBT Youth and Elders. In this documentary, nine Santa Barbara, CA lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth and elders interview each other, uncovering commonalities and differences in their experiences and ultimately coming to know each other as community. Produced by Heather Stevenson, and directed by Linda Croyle, this is a collaboration between Pacific Pride Foundation, and Boxtales Theatre Company. A panel discussion will follow the film. Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga Street. Admission is free. Additional parking on Santa Barbara and Valerio Streets.

View the trailer: https://youtu.be/YW3lsJj3Eh8

Phone: (805) 966-2239

Email: [email protected]