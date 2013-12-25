FREE Family Contra Dance
December 25, 2013 from 6:00pm - 9:30pm
Annual Family Contra Dance features Erik Hoffman & the lively fiddle tunes of Bayou Seco!
Contra Dancing is great fun, easy to learn, and perfect way to begin working off a bit of the holiday excess! Introductory lesson at 6:00, dance from 6:30 - 9:30.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Country Dance Society, City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department
- Price: FREE
- Location: Carrillo Ballroom, 100 E. Carrillo St, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbcds.org
