Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:42 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

FREE Family Contra Dance

December 25, 2013 from 6:00pm - 9:30pm

Annual Family Contra Dance features Erik Hoffman & the lively fiddle tunes of Bayou Seco!

Contra Dancing is great fun, easy to learn, and perfect way to begin working off a bit of the holiday excess! Introductory lesson at 6:00, dance from 6:30 - 9:30.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Country Dance Society, City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department
  • Starts: December 25, 2013 6:00pm - 9:30pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Carrillo Ballroom, 100 E. Carrillo St, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbcds.org
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Country Dance Society, City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department
 
 
 