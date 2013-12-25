Calendar » FREE Family Contra Dance

December 25, 2013 from 6:00pm - 9:30pm

Annual Family Contra Dance features Erik Hoffman & the lively fiddle tunes of Bayou Seco!

Contra Dancing is great fun, easy to learn, and perfect way to begin working off a bit of the holiday excess! Introductory lesson at 6:00, dance from 6:30 - 9:30.