Calendar » Free Family Day: Día de los Muertos

October 23, 2016 from 1 pm - 4 pm

For the 27th year, the Museum honors the Mexican tradition of remembering the dead with a variety of family festivities in the galleries, front steps, and back plaza including music, dance performances, art-making activities, bilingual storytelling, a special display of altars created by school and community groups, and traditional refreshments.

Free