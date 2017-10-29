Friday, March 23 , 2018, 4:39 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

Free Family Day: Dia de los Muertos

October 29, 2017 from 1 pm - 4 pm

For the 28th year, the Museum honors the Mexican tradition of remembering the dead with a variety of family festivities in the galleries, front steps, and back plaza including music, dance performances, art-making activities, a special display of altars created by school and community groups, and traditional refreshments.

 

