Free Family Day: Dia de los Muertos
October 29, 2017 from 1 pm - 4 pm
For the 28th year, the Museum honors the Mexican tradition of remembering the dead with a variety of family festivities in the galleries, front steps, and back plaza including music, dance performances, art-making activities, a special display of altars created by school and community groups, and traditional refreshments.
