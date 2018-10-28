Free Family Day: Día de los Muertos
October 28, 2018 from 1 pm - 4 pm
For the 29th year the Santa Barbara Museum of Art honors the Mexican tradition of remembering the dead with a variety of family festivities in the galleries, front steps, and back plaza including music, dance performances, art-making activities, bilingual storytelling, a special display of altars created by school and community groups, and traditional refreshments
- Starts: October 28, 2018 1 pm - 4 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/dia18