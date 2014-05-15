Calendar » Free Film Screening: “A Sense of Place: Santa Barbara’s Public Art Legacy”

May 15, 2014 from 5:30 p.m.

This is the debut screening of a documentary highlighting recent public art projects in Santa Barbara and the City’s cultural legacy through a series of interviews with artists and community leaders. It was produced by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission in collaboration with City TV. (60 min.)

This screening is made possible through a partnership with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free

Seating is limited. First come, first seated.