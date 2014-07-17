Calendar » Free Film Screening: Lost Frontier

July 17, 2014 from 5:30 p.m.



Llyn Foulkes, Mr. President, 2006. Oil and acrylic on wood, mounted on canvas. SBMA, Museum purchase.

This documentary by Tamar Halpern and Chris Quilty provides an intimate glimpse into the mind and method of farmed artists and musician Llyn Foulkes, who is featured in the Museum’s exhibition Left Coast: Recent Acquisitions of Contemporary Art. Cited as illuminating and provocative, the film follows the artist for seven years as he creates, destroys, and recreates a contemporary masterpiece.



Introduced by UCSB Critical Theory and Integrative Studies Professor, Colin Gardner



Mary Craig Auditorium

Free

Reserve tickets at the Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.