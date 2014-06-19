Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:34 pm | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Free Film Screening: Mama of Dada

June 19, 2014 from 5:30 p.m.

This documentary, written and directed by Thomas L. Neff, tells the story of Beatrice Wood, the renowned ceramist and member of the Dada art movement in the 1910s. The film adeptly examines this mercurial figure and her relationships with renown figures Marcel Duchamp, Henri-Pierre Roché, and others. (1994, 53 min.)
Introduced by UCSB Critical Theory and Integrative Studies Professor, Colin Gardner
Mary Craig Auditorium
Free
Reserve tickets at the Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: June 19, 2014 5:30 p.m.
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
 
 
 