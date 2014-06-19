Free Film Screening: Mama of Dada
This documentary, written and directed by Thomas L. Neff, tells the story of Beatrice Wood, the renowned ceramist and member of the Dada art movement in the 1910s. The film adeptly examines this mercurial figure and her relationships with renown figures Marcel Duchamp, Henri-Pierre Roché, and others. (1994, 53 min.)
Introduced by UCSB Critical Theory and Integrative Studies Professor, Colin Gardner
Mary Craig Auditorium
Free
Reserve tickets at the Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.
Event Details
- Starts: June 19, 2014 5:30 p.m.
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art