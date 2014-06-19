Calendar » Free Film Screening: Mama of Dada

June 19, 2014 from 5:30 p.m.

This documentary, written and directed by Thomas L. Neff, tells the story of Beatrice Wood, the renowned ceramist and member of the Dada art movement in the 1910s. The film adeptly examines this mercurial figure and her relationships with renown figures Marcel Duchamp, Henri-Pierre Roché, and others. (1994, 53 min.)

Introduced by UCSB Critical Theory and Integrative Studies Professor, Colin Gardner

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free

Reserve tickets at the Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.