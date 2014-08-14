Calendar » Free Film Screening: Three Films by Mike Kelley

August 14, 2014 from 5:30 p.m.



Mike Kelley, Apple Tree, 1982-83. Acrylic on paper. SBMA, Gift of Gerald Ayres.

The Banana Man, Kappa, and Family Tyranny/Cultural Soup

All three films highlight artist Mike Kelley's predilection for appropriating and then subverting already established socio-cultural archetypes and showcasing his ability to collaborate with equally provocative auteurs such as a video artists Bruce and Norman Yonemoto and performance artist Paul McCarthy.



Introduced by UCSB Critical Theory and Integrative Studies Professor, Colin Gardner



Mary Craig Auditorium

Free

Reserve tickets at the Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.