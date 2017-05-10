Calendar » Free Film: The Coming War on China

May 10, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The newest film by John Pilger, the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning director, is The Coming War on China.

Pilger reveals what the media doesn't - that the world's greatest military power, the U.S., and the world's second economic power, China, both nuclear-armed, are on their way to war. Pilger's film is a warning and an inspiring story of resistance.

The film has not yet been released in the United States.

The screening is free and open to the public. It will take place on Wednesday, May 10, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Faulkner Gallery in the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara.