FREE Films Screening & Panel: The Hunting Ground

July 26, 2015 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center and Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County are hosting a free public screening of 2015 documentary, "The Hunting Ground". This film is a powerful exposé of campus sexual assaults, institutional cover-ups, and the devastating emotional toll on student survivors and their families. It calls upon legislators, alumni, donors, parents, and community members to hold universities accountable for enforcing sexual assault policies and for making student safety a priority.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion on the handling of this issue locally. Panelists include Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and representatives from Santa Barbara colleges.