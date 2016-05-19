Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 5:37 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Free First-Time Homebuyer Seminar

May 19, 2016 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Dreaming of Owning a Home? 
Come to the Legal Aid Foundation's First-Time Homebuyer Seminar

Learn About: 
• Pros and Cons of Buying a Home
• Whether You Are Financially Ready
• Home-Buying Process & Requirements
• Avoiding Pitfalls Once You've Purchased 

DATE: Thursday, May 19, 2016 TIME: 6:00 P.M.

LOCATION: Santa Barbara Public Library, Faulkner Gallery
Free and Open to Public

Presented by the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County*
For More Information, Contact Us at (805) 963-6754
*Legal Aid is a non-profit law firm. This seminar is not a solicitation to sell you anything.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County
  • Starts: May 19, 2016 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Santa Barbara Public Library
  • Sponsors: Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County
 
 
 