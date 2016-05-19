Free First-Time Homebuyer Seminar
Dreaming of Owning a Home?
Come to the Legal Aid Foundation's First-Time Homebuyer Seminar
Learn About:
• Pros and Cons of Buying a Home
• Whether You Are Financially Ready
• Home-Buying Process & Requirements
• Avoiding Pitfalls Once You've Purchased
DATE: Thursday, May 19, 2016 TIME: 6:00 P.M.
LOCATION: Santa Barbara Public Library, Faulkner Gallery
Free and Open to Public
Presented by the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County*
For More Information, Contact Us at (805) 963-6754
*Legal Aid is a non-profit law firm. This seminar is not a solicitation to sell you anything.
Event Details
- Price: Free
