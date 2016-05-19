Calendar » Free First-Time Homebuyer Seminar

May 19, 2016 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Dreaming of Owning a Home?

Come to the Legal Aid Foundation's First-Time Homebuyer Seminar



Learn About:

• Pros and Cons of Buying a Home

• Whether You Are Financially Ready

• Home-Buying Process & Requirements

• Avoiding Pitfalls Once You've Purchased



DATE: Thursday, May 19, 2016 TIME: 6:00 P.M.



LOCATION: Santa Barbara Public Library, Faulkner Gallery

Free and Open to Public



Presented by the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County*

For More Information, Contact Us at (805) 963-6754

*Legal Aid is a non-profit law firm. This seminar is not a solicitation to sell you anything.