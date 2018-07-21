FREE Fishing Workshop for Kids and Their Parents @ Cachuma Lake Neal Taylor Nature Center
July 21, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
FREE Fishing Workshop for Kids and their Parents @ Cachuma Lake Nature Center.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sponsored by: Donors and Members of the Neal Taylor Nature Center
- Starts: July 21, 2018 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Price: Free with $10 Part Entrance Fee
- Location: Cachuma Lake Neal Taylor Nature Center
