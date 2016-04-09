Calendar » Free Flower Farm Tours in Carpinteria!

April 9, 2016 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

Come visit your local flower farmer and the beautiful blooms in Carpinteria! Nestled in the mountains of the Central Coast between Santa Barbara and Ventura – just 90 miles north of Los Angeles, the town of Carpinteria offers a perfect day trip for anyone in the Southern California area!

Ever wonder what beauty lies behind the glass in a greenhouse- now’s your chance during the 8th Annual Carpinteria Greenhouse & Nursery Tour! Enjoy seeing a colorful array of flowers from orchids and roses to gerberas and more while listening to farmer-guided tours. On this tour you will learn what it takes to run a flower farm and the amazing process involved with growing fresh, beautiful, CA Grown Flowers. We recommend you wear comfortable shoes and layered clothing as many of these tours will involve walking through greenhouses or growing areas and in varying temperatures. Don’t miss out on meeting your local flower farmer!

This event is FREE and open to the public thanks to our sponsors and hosted by the Santa Barbara County Flower and Nursery Growers’ Association. There is no specific start point for the tour and no reservations are necessary. Just pick to start at any of the participating farms and go! We also will have a location with food available and a few special presentations – Rain or Shine!

The 2016 map is here! Please click the download map link to the right to view and print.

If you need further assistance, please email [email protected] or call (805) 576-7417.

