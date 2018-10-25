Calendar » Free Flu Shot Clinic

October 25, 2018 from 3:00PM - 7:00PM

Free Flu Shots

Thursday, Oct. 25, 3:00PM-7:00PM

Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA

Protect yourself and your family this flu season!

Free flu vaccinations for all community members 2 years and older. No appointment needed.

For more information Monday-Friday, 8:00am - 5:00pm call: (805) 346-8420 or go to www.sbcphd.org

Brought to you by Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Medical Reserve Corps.