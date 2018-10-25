Free Flu Shot Clinic
Free Flu Shots
Thursday, Oct. 25, 3:00PM-7:00PM
Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA
Protect yourself and your family this flu season!
Free flu vaccinations for all community members 2 years and older. No appointment needed.
For more information Monday-Friday, 8:00am - 5:00pm call: (805) 346-8420 or go to www.sbcphd.org
Brought to you by Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Medical Reserve Corps.
