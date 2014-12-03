Free Flu Shots in Goleta
December 3, 2014 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Protect your family this flu season!
Free flu vaccinations to all community members 2 years and older from Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Medical Reserve Corps at:
GOLETA VALLEY COMMUNITY CENTER----December 3rd
When: Wednesday, December 3rd, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm.
Where: Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue
Who: Anyone two years of age or older
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Medical Reserve Corps, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department
- Starts: December 3, 2014 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave
- Sponsors: Medical Reserve Corps, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department