Calendar » Free Flu Shots in Goleta

December 3, 2014 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Protect your family this flu season!

Free flu vaccinations to all community members 2 years and older from Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Medical Reserve Corps at:

GOLETA VALLEY COMMUNITY CENTER----December 3rd

When: Wednesday, December 3rd, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Where: Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue

Who: Anyone two years of age or older