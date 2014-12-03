Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 7:25 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Free Flu Shots in Goleta

December 3, 2014 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Protect your family this flu season!

Free flu vaccinations to all community members 2 years and older from Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Medical Reserve Corps at: 

GOLETA VALLEY COMMUNITY CENTER----December 3rd

When: Wednesday, December 3rd, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Where: Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue

Who: Anyone two years of age or older

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Medical Reserve Corps, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department
  • Starts: December 3, 2014 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave
  • Sponsors: Medical Reserve Corps, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department
 
 
 