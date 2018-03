Calendar » Free Flu Shots in Lompoc

December 6, 2014 from 10 AM - 1 PM

Protect your family this flu season!

Free flu vaccinations to all community members 2 years and older from Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Medical Reserve Corps at:

LOMPOC FIRE STATION----December 6th

When: Saturday, December 6th, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Where: Lompoc Fire Station #1, 115 South “G” Street

Who: Anyone two years of age or older