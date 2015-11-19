Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 4:03 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Free Flu Vaccine Clinic

November 19, 2015 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is hosting a free flu vaccine clinic at the Goleta Valley Community Center in Goleta, and Veterans’ Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria.  The vaccine will be offered Thursday, November 19th from 3:00-7:00pm to anyone over the age of 2 years.  Flu shots and flu mist will be available.

For more information, please call (805) 346-8420 or go to sbcphd.org.

 

Event Details

 
 
 