Free Flu Vaccine Clinic

November 19, 2015 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is hosting a free flu vaccine clinic at the Goleta Valley Community Center in Goleta, and Veterans’ Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria. The vaccine will be offered Thursday, November 19th from 3:00-7:00pm to anyone over the age of 2 years. Flu shots and flu mist will be available.

For more information, please call (805) 346-8420 or go to sbcphd.org.