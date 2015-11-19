Free Flu Vaccine Clinic
November 19, 2015 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is hosting a free flu vaccine clinic at the Goleta Valley Community Center in Goleta, and Veterans’ Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria. The vaccine will be offered Thursday, November 19th from 3:00-7:00pm to anyone over the age of 2 years. Flu shots and flu mist will be available.
For more information, please call (805) 346-8420 or go to sbcphd.org.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department
- Location: Goleta Valley Community Center
- Website: http://cosb.countyofsb.org/uploadedFiles/phd/IZ/Flyer%20Mass%20Vac%20combo%202015.pdf
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department