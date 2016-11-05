Calendar » Free Flu Vaccines and Covered California help

November 5, 2016 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

9:00am-noon Santa Barbara County Public Health is providing FREE flu vaccinations for adults (18 years and older). In addition, Covered California enrollers will be on hand to answer questions about Medi-Cal and health plan enrollment and renewals. Being covered for the unexpected is the best plan! Santa Barbara Health Care Center located at 345 Camino del Remedio, Santa Barbara. For questions about this event or how to make an enrollment appointment please call the Benefits and Referral Center at 805-681-5393 or e-mail [email protected]