October 24, 2013 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Free Food Day Celebration featuring cooking demonstrations, free food samples, local growers and raffle prizes. Event will showcase healthy, affordable, sustainable food. The Santa Barbara event, which is part of a national campaign launched by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), will bring together organizations working on hunger, food access, public health, sustainable agriculture, and environmental stewardship. Community Action Commission and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department are co-sponsors of the event. Partners include the FoodBank, Harvest Santa Barbara, Master Gardeners, Isla Vista Food Coop and Network for a Healthy California. For information call Community Action Commission at (805) 964-8857.