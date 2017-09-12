Calendar » Free Health Lectures presented by Bragg

September 12, 2017 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

BRAGG HEALTH FOUNDATION Presents 2 Free Health Lectures

Goleta Valley Community Center - lectures in the Dining Hall 6:30-8:30pm

5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

6:30 pm- Allison White of the Bragg Marketing Department will speak on the secrets of "The Bragg Healthy Lifestyle" as taught by World Health Crusaders Dr. Paul & Dr. Patricia Bragg.

Question & Answer session will follow on the Bragg Products with Bragg Health Food Scientist Kate Phillips, MS.

7pm- D.A. Metrov, Author & Artist, will discuss his book "Book of Nu" 10 Simple Habits To Literally Save Yourself & Your Planet. Once diagnosed with terminal cancer, Metrov will elaborate on the Sustainability Principles for Mind, Body, & Planet he applied to save his life.

Free Bragg Bag & Samples. Great Raffle Prizes - Chance to win Bragg Healthy Lifestyle Book, Book of Nu and Bragg Gift Basket!