Free Homebuyer Seminar
August 8, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
Considering buying a home? Come to the Legal Aid Foundation's free seminar to learn about the pros and cons of home ownership, whether you are financially ready, and an overview of the home-buying process.
If you have any questions, please call (805) 963-6754.
Legal Aid Foundation is a non-profit law firm. This educational seminar is not a solicitation to sell you anything.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Public Library – Faulkner Gallery West, 40 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93102
