Free Homebuyer Seminar

August 8, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Considering buying a home? Come to the Legal Aid Foundation's free seminar to learn about the pros and cons of home ownership, whether you are financially ready, and an overview of the home-buying process.

If you have any questions, please call (805) 963-6754.

Legal Aid Foundation is a non-profit law firm. This educational seminar is not a solicitation to sell you anything.