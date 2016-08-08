Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:03 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Free Homebuyer Seminar

August 8, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
Considering buying a home?  Come to the Legal Aid Foundation's free seminar to learn about the pros and cons of home ownership, whether you are financially ready, and an overview of the home-buying process.  

If you have any questions, please call (805) 963-6754.

Legal Aid Foundation is a non-profit law firm.  This educational seminar is not a solicitation to sell you anything.  

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County
  • Starts: August 8, 2016 6:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Santa Barbara Public Library – Faulkner Gallery West, 40 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93102
  • Sponsors: Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County
 
 
 