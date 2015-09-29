Calendar » Free Homeowner Workshop in Goleta

September 29, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Interested in lowering your carbon footprint and making your home more energy efficient? Join the County of Santa Barbara's emPower program for a free homeowner workshop on September 29. emPower staff and qualified contractors will be offering advice on how to improve the comfort and indoor air quality of your home while lowering utility bills.

At the workshop, you will learn about available utility incentives that can exceed $6,500 and low-interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9%. You will also have the opportunity to schedule a free home energy site visit with an emPower Energy Coach for a comprehensive look at your home energy performance.

Those who RSVP for the workshop will receive a FREE Water and Energy Saving Kit, including three faucet aerators and a low-flow showerhead.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their Southern California Gas account number, but this is not required.

For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805-568-3566 or [email protected]