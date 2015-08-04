Calendar » Free Homeowner Workshop in Orcutt

August 4, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Join the County of Santa Barbara emPower program for appetizers and information on how to make home energy upgrades easier and more affordable. emPower staff and local qualified contractors will be offering single family homeowners advice on how to improve the comfort and indoor air quality of their homes while lowering utility bills.

Workshop attendees will also learn about available utility incentives that can exceed $6,500 and low-interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9%. Visitors can also schedule a free home energy site visit from an emPower Energy Coach for a comprehensive look at their home energy performance.

For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805-568-3566 or [email protected] , or visit http://www.empowersbc.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=166.