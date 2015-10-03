Calendar » Free Intro to Manual Lymphatic Drainage

October 3, 2015 from 10:00 AM - 12: 00 PM



Join us for a free introduction to Manual Lymphatic Drainage. This two hour workshop will give you a better understanding into the functions of the Lymphatic system and how using simple techniques to increase lymphatic circulation can improve the results your clients see after each session.



Additionally anyone who suffers from edema, excessive inflammation and swelling in the body, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, or is in post-op recovery can get amazing relief and healing from this gentle, yet effective therapy.



Manual Lymphatic Drainage is a valuable tool for bodyworkers as it helps the body process and eliminate nasty toxins which are released during massage. Clients often experience a reduction in pain, swelling, congestion.



Santa Barbara Bodyworks, School of Massage

(805) 569-3230