Free Italian Genealogy Seminar and Workshop

October 12, 2013 from 9:00am - 4:00pm

Italian genealogy seminar and workshop meets October 12, 2013 and is one of the interesting events featured during October’s Family History Month. This is a joint offering by the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society and The Santa Barbara Chapter of Unico (an Italian word meaning Unique, dedicated to community service and Italian heritage).

This free, full day seminar and workshop does require advanced reservation so reserve your spot early to avoid disappointment. Register at www.sbgen.org and follow the links.

Anyone with an interest in their Italian background or ancestors needs to attend this informative lecture by a true professional in the field, Paolo Manfredi. Paola was born in Naples, Italy from an Italian father and a Swedish mother. While growing up she learned to appreciate the culture and the language from both countries as her own. She is a professional genealogist specializing in Italian research - the only Italian to have obtained both a degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, UT, in Family History Genealogy and an Accreditation from ICAPgen in Salt Lake City, UT.

She has more than twenty years of experience in family history which includes microfilming original records in Italy and in England, researching original records in repositories all across Italy, teaching French and Italian research classes at BYU, presenting at conferences in the US and in Italy, and participating in managing record acquisition in Italy for Ancestry.com. She has worked in the Family History Library in Salt Lake City as a research consultant and has completed a series of 34 presentations all across Italy, from North to South including the islands of Sardinia and Sicily.

There are two parts to this all day event: the seminar takes place from 9:00am-12:30pm at the LDS Church at 2107 Santa Barbara Street and then the workshop from 1pm to 4pm at the SBCGS Sahyun Library at 316 Castillo Street.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member of either organization to attend this wonderful educational event.

Contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438