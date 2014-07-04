Calendar » Free July 4th Concert “Valley Jamboree!” at the Vet’s Hall

July 4, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Celebrate America’s 239th birthday at a free July 4th concert featuring the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and The Jamboree Band on Friday, July 4. The music will start at 2 p.m. in the Veteran’s Memorial Building on Mission Drive in Solvang.

The Chorale’s “Valley Jamboree,” directed by Chris Bowman, is sure to lift your heart and leave you humming a favorite American tune. The concert program includes something for everyone who loves 100% made-in-America music. Expect to tap your feet to songs such as the Valley’s “Route 246” and the newer “What a Wonderful World”, a medley of songs celebrating the west, and patriotic songs including “God Bless America” and a rousing George M. Cohan medley. The Jamboree Band with Sally Barr on fiddle, Helen Townsend on piano, Chris Judge on guitar, Brendan Statom on bass, and Rex Harte on drums, will accompany the Chorale and WOW! the audience with some instrumental favorites as well.

This concert is free and one of several events that the Chorale brings to our community annually. Local residents and area visitors alike are encouraged to come early, “snag” a seat, and enjoy a unique musical celebration!

The concert is part of an all-day Valley celebration. There will be a parade at 11 a.m. (Watch for the Chorale’s musical float!) followed by a barbecue in Solvang Park, both events sponsored by Solvang Rotary. Festivities will continue into the evening with food, booths and fireworks on the grounds of the Santa Ines Mission, sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale is a member-supported, non-profit organization that performs diverse choral music accompanied by professional musicians appropriate to the concert theme. The Chorale offers two holiday concerts in December and two in the spring, together with orchestra and a youth chorale for children 7-14 years old. The Chorale’s repertoire invites a diverse and talented group of singers who can perform Mozart’s Requiem in the spring and a George M. Cohen medley in summer! New singers are always welcome for each season. Rehearsals for 2014 holiday concerts will start in September.