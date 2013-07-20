FREE KIDS FISHING WORKSHOP
July 20, 2013 from 8:45 AM - 12:00 PM
A FREE fishing workshop for kids between the ages of 7 and 15 years will be held at the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Lake Cachuma on Saturday, July 20 from 8:45 to noon. Led by expert fishermen and women, kids will learn knot tying, casting, trout fishing, salt water fishing and more. All equipment is provided, Parents are welcome to observe. Pre-registration is urged.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: nealtaylornaturecenter
- Starts: July 20, 2013 8:45 AM - 12:00 PM
- Price: 0
- Location: Neal Taylor Nature Center at Lake Cachuma
- Website: http://www.clnaturecenter.org