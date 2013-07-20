Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:04 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

FREE KIDS FISHING WORKSHOP

July 20, 2013 from 8:45 AM - 12:00 PM

A FREE fishing workshop for kids between the ages of 7 and 15 years will be held at the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Lake Cachuma on Saturday, July 20 from 8:45 to noon. Led by expert fishermen and women, kids will learn knot tying, casting, trout fishing, salt water fishing and more. All equipment is provided, Parents are welcome to observe. Pre-registration is urged.

 

