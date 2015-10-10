FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS
October 10, 2015 from 10:00am - 12:00pm
Are you ready to learn a new, fun skill? Stop by the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club for a free lesson. Wear flat-soled shoes. Bring only your enthusiasm for healthy, outdoor recreation.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Co-sponsored by the SB Parks & Recreation Department
- Starts: October 10, 2015 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 1216 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
