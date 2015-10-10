Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 10:44 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS

October 10, 2015 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Are you ready to learn a new, fun skill?  Stop by the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club for a free lesson.  Wear flat-soled shoes.  Bring only your enthusiasm for healthy, outdoor recreation.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Co-sponsored by the SB Parks & Recreation Department
  • Starts: October 10, 2015 10:00am - 12:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: 1216 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
