FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS
Lawn bowls, like bocce, is an easy-to-learn sport played by men and women of all ages. If you are a local adult, put on your flat-soled shoes and join us for a free introductory lesson in lawn bowling. We will furnish the needed equipment.
We are a friendly club conveniently located in downtown Santa Barbara at the corner of De La Vina and Victoria Streets. Our club is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Dept. at Spencer Adams Park.
Go to our website at santabarbaralbc.org or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/SBLawnBowls for further information. See you on the green!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Co-sponsored by the SB Parks & Recreation Department
- Starts: August 20, 2016 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, 1216 De La Vina Street, Spencer Adams Park
- Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
