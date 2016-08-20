Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 11:33 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS

August 20, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Lawn bowls, like bocce, is an easy-to-learn sport played by men and women of all ages.  If you are a local adult, put on your flat-soled shoes and join us for a free introductory lesson in lawn bowling.  We will furnish the needed equipment.

We are a friendly club conveniently located in downtown Santa Barbara at the corner of De La Vina and Victoria Streets.  Our club is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Dept. at Spencer Adams Park.

Go to our website at santabarbaralbc.org or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/SBLawnBowls for further information.  See you on the green!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Co-sponsored by the SB Parks & Recreation Department
  • Starts: August 20, 2016 10:00am - 12:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, 1216 De La Vina Street, Spencer Adams Park
  • Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
  • Sponsors: Co-sponsored by the SB Parks & Recreation Department
 
 
 