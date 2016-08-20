Calendar » FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS

August 20, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Lawn bowls, like bocce, is an easy-to-learn sport played by men and women of all ages. If you are a local adult, put on your flat-soled shoes and join us for a free introductory lesson in lawn bowling. We will furnish the needed equipment.

We are a friendly club conveniently located in downtown Santa Barbara at the corner of De La Vina and Victoria Streets. Our club is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Dept. at Spencer Adams Park.

Go to our website at santabarbaralbc.org or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/SBLawnBowls for further information. See you on the green!