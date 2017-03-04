FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS
March 4, 2017 from 10:00am - 12:00pm
Lawn bowls, like bocce, is an easy-to-learn sport played by men and women of all
ages. If you are a local adult, put on your flat-soled shoes and join us this Saturday,
March 4, from 10:00 to 12:00 for a free introductory lesson in lawn bowls. We are
conveniently located downtown at the corner of De La Vina and Victoria Streets
next to the Davis Center. We provide the needed equipment. See you on the
green!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Co-sponsored by the SB Parks & Recreation Department
- Starts: March 4, 2017 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 1216 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
