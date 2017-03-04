Calendar » FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS

March 4, 2017 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Lawn bowls, like bocce, is an easy-to-learn sport played by men and women of all

ages. If you are a local adult, put on your flat-soled shoes and join us this Saturday,

March 4, from 10:00 to 12:00 for a free introductory lesson in lawn bowls. We are

conveniently located downtown at the corner of De La Vina and Victoria Streets

next to the Davis Center. We provide the needed equipment. See you on the

green!