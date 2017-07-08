Friday, March 23 , 2018, 12:57 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Free Lawn Bowling Lessons

July 8, 2017 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

From 10:00-12:00 on Saturday, July 8, come downtown for an introduction to the sport of lawn bowls.  Put on your flat-soled shoes and bring your enthusiasm!  We will do the rest and provide all the needed equipment.  Lawn bowls is an easy-to-learn sport for local adults in a convenient location next to the Lois Lowry Davis Center.  We will be happy to sign you up for free lessons leading to membership at Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club.  Have a look at our Facebook page:  http://facebook.com/SBLawnBowls

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Dept.
  • Starts: July 8, 2017 10:00am - 12:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: 1216 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Dept.
 
 
 