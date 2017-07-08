Calendar » Free Lawn Bowling Lessons

July 8, 2017 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

From 10:00-12:00 on Saturday, July 8, come downtown for an introduction to the sport of lawn bowls. Put on your flat-soled shoes and bring your enthusiasm! We will do the rest and provide all the needed equipment. Lawn bowls is an easy-to-learn sport for local adults in a convenient location next to the Lois Lowry Davis Center. We will be happy to sign you up for free lessons leading to membership at Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club. Have a look at our Facebook page: http://facebook.com/SBLawnBowls