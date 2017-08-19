Calendar » FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS

August 19, 2017 from 10:00 - 12:00

Put on your flat-soles shoes and have some fun learning how to lawn bowl! Our club members will show you how the game goes and you can try it. We supply all needed equipment. You may sign up for further free lessons leading to becoming a qualified bowler and a member of our club. We are located at 1216 De La Vina Street in downtown Santa Barbara adjacent to the Davis Center. See you on the green!