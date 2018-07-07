FREE Lawn Bowling Lessons
Try a new game & have fun in the sun!
Don't miss this opportunity to give lawn bowling a try with free lessons. Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club would love to introduce you to the social, laid-back sport that’s in the same family as bocce ball.
Saturday, July 7 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Spencer Adams Park (De La Vina & Victoria Sts.)
Adults of all ages welcome. Wear flat-soled shoes; all equipment provided. Call 805-965-1773 with questions.
This event is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation.
