Calendar » FREE Lawn Bowling Lessons

July 7, 2018 from 10:00am - 12:00 noon

Try a new game & have fun in the sun!

Don't miss this opportunity to give lawn bowling a try with free lessons. Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club would love to introduce you to the social, laid-back sport that’s in the same family as bocce ball.

Saturday, July 7 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Spencer Adams Park (De La Vina & Victoria Sts.)

Adults of all ages welcome. Wear flat-soled shoes; all equipment provided. Call 805-965-1773 with questions.



This event is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation.