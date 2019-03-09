Calendar » FREE Lawn Bowling Lessons

March 9, 2019 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Try a new game & have fun outdoors! Don’t miss this opportunity to give lawn bowling a try with FREE lessons. Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club would love to introduce you to the social, laid-back sport that’s in the same family as bocce ball.

All ages welcome

Wear flat-soled shoes; all equipment provided

Call 805-965-1773 with questions

This event is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation.