FREE Lawn Bowling Lessons

March 9, 2019 from 10:00am - 12:00pm
Try a new game & have fun outdoors! Don’t miss this opportunity to give lawn bowling a try with FREE lessons. Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club would love to introduce you to the social, laid-back sport that’s in the same family as bocce ball.

All ages welcome
Wear flat-soled shoes; all equipment provided
Call 805-965-1773 with questions

This event is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club
  • Starts: March 9, 2019 10:00am - 12:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Spencer Adams Park, De La Vina & Victoria Streets, Santa Barbara
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/SBLawnBowls/
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club
 
 
 